War 2 to Coolie: 4 movies set for Independence Day Box-office clash

Entertainment
Reports suggest the biggest box office clash of 2025 will occur during Independence Day week in August. Four major films are set to release. See the list
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer 'War 2' will release in theaters on August 14. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film has a reported budget of 200-250 crore rupees
Director Vivek Agnihotri's political drama 'The Delhi Files' releases on August 15. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Palomi Ghosh, and Pallavi Joshi
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947' is rumored to release during Independence Day week in August. This mega-budget film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film 'Coolie', starring Rajinikanth, is expected around August 15. This is also a mega-budget film
Aamir Khan has cameo appearances in Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' and Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'. Both films are likely to release simultaneously
