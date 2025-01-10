Entertainment
TV actress Ridhima Pandit is frequently discussed due to her rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Fans have questions about the two.
Ridhima has addressed the rumors about her relationship with Gill, calling them baseless. She claims to have never even met the cricketer.
Fans believe the two are secretly dating and are waiting for an official announcement. The truth remains to be seen.
Ridhima Pandit is a TV actress and model who has been passionate about modeling since childhood. She is a graduate of Mumbai University.
Ridhima gained recognition for her role as a humanoid robot in the TV show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant'.
The actress appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2021 and was the second runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.
Gill's rumored girlfriend has a net worth of approximately ₹9 crore, earned through acting and brand endorsements.
