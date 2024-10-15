Entertainment
YouTuber Armaan Malik marries for the third time
YouTuber Armaan Malik reportedly marries again.
Armaan Malik's third wedding photos go viral.
Armaan Malik's third marriage is to his first wife.
Armaan Malik's first marriage was to Payal.
Armaan Malik fell for his wife's friend.
Armaan then married his wife Payal's friend, Kritika.
Payal was upset with Armaan's second marriage.
Armaan's wives became friends over time.
Both of Armaan Malik's wives were pregnant together.
Find Next One