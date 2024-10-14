Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

Entertainment
News of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce has been viral for a long time. However, none of the Bachchan couple has commented on this.
Rumours of a split have recently arisen, with sources claiming that Aishwarya Rai has not been seen with the Bachchan family in months.
Abhishek's reported infidelity with actress Nimrat Kaur while filming Dasvi may have strained their relationship.
According to the reports, Abhishek's fears and work troubles have damaged his marriage and had a significant impact on their relationship.
While the pair has struggled for some time, it is believed that Aishwarya is focusing on her daughter, Aaradhya, and living separately.
Aishwarya and Abhishek will not file for divorce and will continue to live separately.