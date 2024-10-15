Entertainment
Salman Khan bodyguard Shera's salary, net worth and more
Shera has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for 25 years.
Shera revealed that Salman Khan's security is a challenge.
Shera receives ₹15 lakhs per month for Salman's security.
Shera's annual income is over ₹2 crores.
Reports suggest Shera's net worth is around ₹100 crores.
Shera provides security for other celebrities' shows.
Shera's security agency is called Tiger Security.
Shera reportedly owns several expensive cars and superbikes.
Salman Khan is rumored to launch Shera's son in films.
Find Next One