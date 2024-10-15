Entertainment
Salman Khan has been on the Bishnoi gang's hit list since the 1998 blackbuck case. Several threats and attempts have already been made.
The murder of prominent Maharashtra leader Baba Siddiqui shocked the nation. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected.
Siddiqui's closeness to Salman Khan raises concerns about the actor's safety. Is Salman the next target?
Salman Khan has been a target since the 1998 blackbuck case. The Bishnoi gang has repeatedly threatened him.
The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddiqui's murder. Siddiqui was close to Salman.
In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of poaching blackbucks, sacred to the Bishnoi community.
Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's home in 2024; the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.
From student politics to the criminal underworld, Bishnoi threatened Salman over the blackbuck killing.
Baba Siddiqui and Salman Khan were close friends. After Siddiqui's murder, is Salman next?
Gang member Goldy Brar, based in Canada, claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
The gang operates from jail, extorting money and eliminating rivals.
With gangs like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan weakened, the Bishnoi gang is trying to fill the void.
Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Shaganpreet Singh, Mandeep Dhaliwal, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, and Amit Dagar.