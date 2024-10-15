Entertainment

Bishnoi gang's next target: Is Salman Khan in danger?

Salman Khan has been on the Bishnoi gang's hit list since the 1998 blackbuck case. Several threats and attempts have already been made.

Image credits: social media

Why did Bishnoi gang murder Baba Siddiqui?

The murder of prominent Maharashtra leader Baba Siddiqui shocked the nation. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected.

Could Salman Khan be Bishnoi's next target?

Siddiqui's closeness to Salman Khan raises concerns about the actor's safety. Is Salman the next target?

Why is Bishnoi targeting Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has been a target since the 1998 blackbuck case. The Bishnoi gang has repeatedly threatened him.

Baba Siddiqui murder and Bishnoi link

The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddiqui's murder. Siddiqui was close to Salman.

Blackbuck case sparked the feud

In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of poaching blackbucks, sacred to the Bishnoi community.

Death threats and attack plot against Salman

Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's home in 2024; the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Bishnoi's rise from gangster to terrorist

From student politics to the criminal underworld, Bishnoi threatened Salman over the blackbuck killing.

Increased security for Salman Khan

Baba Siddiqui and Salman Khan were close friends. After Siddiqui's murder, is Salman next?

Sidhu Moosewala murder and Bishnoi gang

Gang member Goldy Brar, based in Canada, claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Bishnoi gang's modus operandi

The gang operates from jail, extorting money and eliminating rivals.

Gang's growing influence in Mumbai

With gangs like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan weakened, the Bishnoi gang is trying to fill the void.

Names on Bishnoi gang's hit list

Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Shaganpreet Singh, Mandeep Dhaliwal, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, and Amit Dagar.

Find Next One