Shweta Tiwari to Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri Stars who tied the knot twice

Entertainment
Discover the journeys of Bhojpuri celebrities like Shweta Tiwari and Pawan Singh, who faced ups and downs in love through multiple marriages.
Television actress Shweta Tiwari, known for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, divorced Raja Chaudhary due to domestic violence and later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh married Neelam Devi in 2014, but she tragically passed away in 2015. He remarried Jyoti Singh in 2018.
Manoj Tiwari, a Bhojpuri actor-singer, was married to Rani Tiwari in 1999, and later to Surabhi Tiwari in 2020, with two daughters from both marriages.
Actor Yash Kumar first married Anjana Singh in 2013, later divorcing her to wed Nidhi Jha in May 2022, expanding his family.