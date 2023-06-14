Entertainment
Know some easy ways to slice and peel fresh mangoes at home.
Keeping the skin on and vertically slicing off each half away from the pit is one of the simplest methods to cut a mango.
To prepare thin mango slices, cut each half of the fruit vertically from the pit with a sharp knife.
Cut the fruit vertically, then slice a grid design into one half. Avoid breaking skin. Switch sides. Avoid breaking skin. Switch sides.
Slice mangoes thinner with a vegetable peeler or knife. Shave or scrape the flesh after peeling. Restart at the pit. After peeling the skin, slice using a peeler or knife.
Splitters remove the pit and halve a mango. Place the fruit upright on a chopping board and centre the splitter on top.
First, cut each half. Holding one side in your palm, put a drinking glass rim between the flesh and skin with your other hand. Repeat until the meat is in the glass.