Mango 101: 6 easy ways to slice, peel mangoes

Know some easy ways to slice and peel fresh mangoes at home.

Image credits: Pixabay

Spoon out the half

Keeping the skin on and vertically slicing off each half away from the pit is one of the simplest methods to cut a mango.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cut into slices

To prepare thin mango slices, cut each half of the fruit vertically from the pit with a sharp knife.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Into cubes

Cut the fruit vertically, then slice a grid design into one half. Avoid breaking skin. Switch sides. Avoid breaking skin. Switch sides.
 

Image credits: Getty

With a peeler

Slice mangoes thinner with a vegetable peeler or knife. Shave or scrape the flesh after peeling. Restart at the pit. After peeling the skin, slice using a peeler or knife.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Mango splitter

Splitters remove the pit and halve a mango. Place the fruit upright on a chopping board and centre the splitter on top. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Drinking glass

First, cut each half. Holding one side in your palm, put a drinking glass rim between the flesh and skin with your other hand. Repeat until the meat is in the glass. 

Image credits: Getty
