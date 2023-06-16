Entertainment

Samantha to Tamannaah- 7 Actresses who performed SEX scenes on OTT​

Sex scenes on OTT: Check out 7 actresses who took the bold step into the digital space.
 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Her OTT debut was recently on Prime Video's love programme Jee Karda. Her bold sex scenes were the show's centrepiece. She was also spotted without a top.
 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Her sensual scenes with Jim Sarb in Made in Heaven drew much attention from spectators.
 

Kiara Advani

Her vibrator sequence in Lust Stories made headlines while highlighting physical intimacy and bedroom dialogues in Indian society.
 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Her Hindi debut in The Family Man: Season 2 revealed her darker side by casting her as the primary antagonist Raji, and she didn't hold back.
 

Esha Gupta

The diva's sizzling performance as Sonia in Aashram alongside Bobby Deol was a must-see.
 

Rasika Duggal

Her performance as Beena Tripathi in the Mirzapur series had some bold moments that sparked much discussion on the internet, making her fairly popular.
 

Aditi Pohankar

Many people were taken aback by the popular Marathi actress' daring sequences in SHE and Aashram series.
 

