Samantha to Tamannaah- 7 Actresses who performed SEX scenes on OTT​

Sex scenes on OTT: Check out 7 actresses who took the bold step into the digital space.
Her OTT debut was recently on Prime Video's love programme Jee Karda. Her bold sex scenes were the show's centrepiece. She was also spotted without a top.
Her sensual scenes with Jim Sarb in Made in Heaven drew much attention from spectators.
Her vibrator sequence in Lust Stories made headlines while highlighting physical intimacy and bedroom dialogues in Indian society.
Her Hindi debut in The Family Man: Season 2 revealed her darker side by casting her as the primary antagonist Raji, and she didn't hold back.
The diva's sizzling performance as Sonia in Aashram alongside Bobby Deol was a must-see.
Her performance as Beena Tripathi in the Mirzapur series had some bold moments that sparked much discussion on the internet, making her fairly popular.
Many people were taken aback by the popular Marathi actress' daring sequences in SHE and Aashram series.