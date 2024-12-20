Sohail Khan Birthday: A look at his films, career, and box office hits

Entertainment
Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother, has turned 54. Sohail was born in 1970 in Mumbai. He is an actor, director, and producer.
Sohail Khan started his career as a director and producer. His 1997 film, Auzaar, starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Kapoor, was a disaster.
In 1998, Sohail Khan directed Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, starring his brothers Salman and Arbaaz. The film was a hit. His next, Hello Brother, flopped.
In 2002, Sohail Khan ventured into acting with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. The film didn't perform well.
Sohail Khan has been active in the film industry for 22 years, working in around 20 films, none of which were solo hits.
Sohail Khan acted in films like Darna Mana Hai, Lakeer, Krishna Cottage, Aryan, God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Veer, Tubelight, Loveyatri, and Dabangg 3.
Sohail Khan was last seen in a cameo in Dabangg 3 (2019). He last produced Radhe in 2021.
Sohail Khan married Seema Sajdeh in 1998. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. The couple divorced in 2022.
