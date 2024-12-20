Shraddha, Sudhanshu to Gaurav: 8 TV actors who left hit shows in 2024

Entertainment
Sudhanshu Pandey recently decided to leave his show for a break from work.
Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in Anupamaa, left the show after the leap.
Gaurav Khanna, the lead in Anupamaa, left after his character, Anuj, was written off.
Muskan Bamne left the show after being offered a mother's role post-leap.
Nishi Saxena also left Anupamaa, wanting a break from work.
Madalsa Sharma, who played Kavya in Anupamaa, left, feeling her character wasn't progressing.
Palak Sidhwani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without disclosing a reason.
Shraddha Arya left the long-running show Kundali Bhagya due to her pregnancy.
