Shraddha, Sudhanshu to Gaurav: 8 TV actors who left hit shows in 2024

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey recently decided to leave his show for a break from work.

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in Anupamaa, left the show after the leap.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, the lead in Anupamaa, left after his character, Anuj, was written off.

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne left the show after being offered a mother's role post-leap.

Nishi Saxena

Nishi Saxena also left Anupamaa, wanting a break from work.

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma, who played Kavya in Anupamaa, left, feeling her character wasn't progressing.

Palak Sidhwani

Palak Sidhwani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without disclosing a reason.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya left the long-running show Kundali Bhagya due to her pregnancy.

