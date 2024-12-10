Entertainment

YRKKH: Abhira Faces Jail, 3 Twists Coming

Dadi Sa Slaps This Person

Twists are unfolding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Armaan revealing the truth about the child, leading Dadi Sa to slap him.

Abhimanyu Makes a Decision

Following Armaan's revelation, Abhimanyu decides to stay informed about the entire matter. Meanwhile, Abhira faints and mentions BSP's name.

Ruhi Gets Angry

The baby refuses to calm down in Ruhi's lap. Everyone urges her to give the baby to Abhira, but she refuses. She then makes Vidya promise to keep the baby away from Abhira.

What's Special in the Show?

Meanwhile, Manoj overhears Rohit and Armaan's conversation and decides to reveal the truth. It will be interesting to see if the baby returns to Abhira.

Abhira Takes This Step for Baby

Amidst the chaos, Abhira steals BSP and runs away. Will Ruhi send her sister Abhira to jail for stealing the baby? This will be quite intriguing to watch.

