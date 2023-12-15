Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: Farzi to Bigg Boss; 7 most-searched shows in India

Discover the entertainment trends of 2023. Explore the 7 most searched shows on Google, from drama to reality, shaping the year's viewing preferences.

Image credits: IMDb

Farzi

Farzi, an Indian Hindi black comedy crime thriller, unfolds with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Crafted by Raj & DK, it's a tale of deception and intrigue.

Image credits: IMDb

Wednesday

Wednesday, a supernatural coming-of-age comedy horror series, draws inspiration from Charles Addams' character Wednesday Addams. Discover the quirky tales in this American show.

Image credits: IMDb

Asur 2

Asur, an Indian Hindi psychological crime thriller series, captivates audiences with its gripping narrative. It's second season came out this year.

Image credits: IMDb

Rana Naidu

'Rana Naidu,' is a 2023 Indian action crime drama on Netflix, crafted by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma

Image credits: IMDb

The Last of Us

'The Last of Us,' is an American post-apocalyptic drama on HBO. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, it delivers a gripping television experience.

Image credits: IMDb

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a 2023 Hindi biographical financial thriller on SonyLIV. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, co-directed by Hansal Mehta, it unveils a compelling narrative.

Image credits: IMDb

Bigg Boss 17

The seventeenth season of Bigg Boss, is titled 'Bigg Boss: Dil, Dimaag aur Dum Ka Game.' This Indian-Hindi reality TV show promises an engaging mix of heart, mind, and strategy.

Image credits: IMDb
