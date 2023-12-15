Entertainment

Leo actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates 21 years in cinema

Tamil actress Trisha completed 21 years in the film industry

Trisha Krishnan is an Indian actress seen in Tamil and Telugu films

Started her debut with Suriya in the Mounam Pesiyadhe movie

Famous movies include Saamy, Lesa Lesa, Ghilli, Aaru and so on..

She was last seen in the Tamil movie' Leo"

Actress reign as most searched actress in Tamil in 2023

