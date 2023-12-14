'Yu Yu Hakusho': When and where to watch the show

Entertainment
This renowned live-action series debuted on December 14, 2023, and will consist of six episodes.
The cast members of Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action include Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongô as Hiei, Shûhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, and more.
'Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action' is available on Netflix and is a Japanese action fantasy adventure streaming television series.
The plot of the show revolves around Yusuke, a fourteen-year-old kid, who died in a car accident while attempting to save a young boy.
Yusuke is given another chance to live as a Spirit Detective to investigate demons as a result of this unexpected noble gesture.
The series is a live-action version of Yoshihiro Togashi's 1990-1994 manga series of the same name.