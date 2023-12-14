Entertainment

Animal HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Image credits: instagram

On December 1, 2023, Animal was released. The action drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is one of the year's most anticipated films. 

Animal is Sandeep's third film and he had stated that the film will be more violent. After the first day of screenings, fans and critics have already deemed Animal a "blockbuster." 

The box office in India and abroad is likely to increase. Unfortunately for the Animal filmmakers, the film has been pirated online in HD quality for free download.

The movie is on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The movie leak on the first day of release will likely influence the Box Office collection.

Animal Storyline

The story of Animal is about a father and son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor is a devoted son who will go to any length for his family. Later, the love becomes a violent gang war.

Animal HD movie LEAKED

Animal movie has been leaked online for free download on websites such as Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, and Moviesflix.

Image credits: Facebook
