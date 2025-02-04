WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of CM Punk and Seth Rollins compared

Entertainment
WWE boasts an impressive roster of wrestlers, with Seth Rollins and CM Punk among the top performers of the company. As of 2024, these superstars have amassed significant wealth.
Seth Rollins' net worth of $12 million is largely attributed to his successful WWE career with an annual salary of $3 million. He also generates income through various businesses.
Rollins has a coffee enterprise, 392 Dport, based in Iowa, and The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy, which he co-founded with Marek Brave.
His annual earnings have reached $12 million, with a remarkable annual growth rate of 133%. His wrestling school has also gained recognition.
CM Punk reported has a net worth of $15.2 million, a testament to his successful WWE and UFC career. Reports suggest he earned above $1 million per year from WWE performances.
Punk generated income from pay-per-view matches, exceeding $1 million, and received a $500,000 payment plus a $3,500 bonus for participating in fights.
Punk, through charitable endeavors, have fulfilled numerous wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Comparing the two, Punk's net worth surpasses Rollins' by $3.2 million.
Who is Ananya Raje Scindia? Know life, career of Princess of Gwalior
(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired suits for office
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared
Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won