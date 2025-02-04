Entertainment

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of CM Punk and Seth Rollins compared

WWE boasts an impressive roster of wrestlers, with Seth Rollins and CM Punk among the top performers of the company. As of 2024, these superstars have amassed significant wealth.

Seth Rollins net worth

Seth Rollins' net worth of $12 million is largely attributed to his successful WWE career with an annual salary of $3 million. He also generates income through various businesses.

Seth Rollins business

Rollins has a coffee enterprise, 392 Dport, based in Iowa, and The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy, which he co-founded with Marek Brave. 

Seth Rollins earnings

His annual earnings have reached $12 million, with a remarkable annual growth rate of 133%. His wrestling school has also gained recognition.

CM Punk net worth

CM Punk reported has a net worth of $15.2 million, a testament to his successful WWE and UFC career. Reports suggest he earned above $1 million per year from WWE performances.

Pay-per-view revenue

Punk generated income from pay-per-view matches, exceeding $1 million, and received a $500,000 payment plus a $3,500 bonus for participating in fights.
 

Punk vs Rollins

Punk, through charitable endeavors, have fulfilled numerous wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Comparing the two, Punk's net worth surpasses Rollins' by $3.2 million.

