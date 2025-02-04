Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Entertainment
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. However, she fully recovered within a few years.
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2020. He won his battle against cancer a few months later.
Manisha Koirala also battled a serious illness in 2012. After a period of treatment, she made a full recovery.
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but is now fully recovered.
Mahima Chaudhry is also a breast cancer survivor. After consistent treatment, she won her battle against the disease.
Kiran Kher was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. However, she has now recovered.
