Who is Ananya Raje Scindia? Know life, career of Princess of Gwalior

Entertainment
Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent figure in Gwalior's Scindia dynasty, currently serves as a minister in the Modi government
Princess Ananya Raje Scindia, known for her beauty and simplicity
Ananya is the daughter of Jyotiraditya and Priyadarshini Raje Scindia
Ananya's beauty is often compared to her mother's
Ananya and her brother, Mahanaryaman, carry the Scindia legacy
Ananya enjoys horse riding and football
Ananya studied at The British School, Delhi, and has a BFA
She interned at Snapchat and worked at Apple
Ananya's debut at the prestigious Le Bal in 2018
Ananya resides in the magnificent Jai Vilas Palace
The palace boasts gold carvings, chandeliers, and more
35 rooms of the palace are now a museum
Ananya is a hardworking and inspiring individual
