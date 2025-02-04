Entertainment

Who is Ananya Raje Scindia? Know life, career of Princess of Gwalior

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Daughter

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent figure in Gwalior's Scindia dynasty, currently serves as a minister in the Modi government

Princess Ananya: Beauty and Grace

Princess Ananya Raje Scindia, known for her beauty and simplicity

Who is Ananya Raje Scindia?

Ananya is the daughter of Jyotiraditya and Priyadarshini Raje Scindia

Ananya's Striking Resemblance to Her Mother

Ananya's beauty is often compared to her mother's

Heirs of the Scindia Family

Ananya and her brother, Mahanaryaman, carry the Scindia legacy

Ananya's Love for Adventure and Sports

Ananya enjoys horse riding and football

Ananya's Educational Background

Ananya studied at The British School, Delhi, and has a BFA

Ananya's Career Path

She interned at Snapchat and worked at Apple

Ananya's Debut at Le Bal, Paris

Ananya's debut at the prestigious Le Bal in 2018

Ananya's Residence: Jai Vilas Palace

Ananya resides in the magnificent Jai Vilas Palace

Opulence of Jai Vilas Palace

The palace boasts gold carvings, chandeliers, and more

The Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Museum

35 rooms of the palace are now a museum

Ananya: A Hardworking Inspiration

Ananya is a hardworking and inspiring individual

(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired suits for office

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Anjali Tendulkar to Safa Baig: Beautiful Wives of Indian Cricketers