Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared

Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn 40. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez keeps updating fans with their adorable pictures. Let's look at some of their cutest pictures
Gorgina shared cute selfie of the couple sun bathing
The duo posed together for a selfie with Cristiano donning a Nike white t-shirt and Georgina wearing a pastel creme t-shirt along with pink hoodie
The couple posed together at a dinner date looking cute in co-ordinated outfits
Cristiano Ronaldo posed with girlfriend in a black and white suit where as Georgina posed in a white dress
Georgina shared a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo
The couple looks cutest together in this cozy picture
