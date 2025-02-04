Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn 40. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez keeps updating fans with their adorable pictures. Let's look at some of their cutest pictures

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Gorgina shared cute selfie of the couple sun bathing

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

The duo posed together for a selfie with Cristiano donning a Nike white t-shirt and Georgina wearing a pastel creme t-shirt along with pink hoodie

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

The couple posed together at a dinner date looking cute in co-ordinated outfits

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo posed with girlfriend in a black and white suit where as Georgina posed in a white dress

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina shared a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

The couple looks cutest together in this cozy picture

Image credits: Instagram

