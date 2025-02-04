(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired suits for office

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this blue floral printed suit with matching churidar pajamas and a net dupatta, creating a regal appearance
Priyanka wears a short kurta with flared pants and a matching dupatta. These suits are readily available both online and offline
Priyanka looks elegant in a frock suit. Recreate her look with similar suits available within a 1000 rupee budget
Recreate Priyanka's classy look with this closed-neck suit. Her open hair and nude makeup enhance her beauty
Priyanka sports a kurta set with matching palazzo pants. Similar kurta sets can be found in local markets for around 500 rupees
