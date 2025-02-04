Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired suits for office

Straight Suit

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this blue floral printed suit with matching churidar pajamas and a net dupatta, creating a regal appearance

Parallel Suit

Priyanka wears a short kurta with flared pants and a matching dupatta. These suits are readily available both online and offline

Frock Suit

Priyanka looks elegant in a frock suit. Recreate her look with similar suits available within a 1000 rupee budget

Closed Neck Suit

Recreate Priyanka's classy look with this closed-neck suit. Her open hair and nude makeup enhance her beauty

Kurta Set

Priyanka sports a kurta set with matching palazzo pants. Similar kurta sets can be found in local markets for around 500 rupees

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Anjali Tendulkar to Safa Baig: Beautiful Wives of Indian Cricketers

Varun Sharma Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of Fukrey's star