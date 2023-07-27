Entertainment
Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had joined forces for the release of 'Captain Marvel'.
Captain Marvel returns in MCU's 'The Marvels', alongside two other powerful superheroines, after a four-year hiatus.
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel joins forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for the upcoming MCU film.
4-years ago, Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together as a display of women-power for Captain Marvel's promotion.
She was recently seen a lot of OTT releases, and is reportedly, extremely busy with upcoming projects.
She is a recent-mum and was last seen in 'Hey Sinamika'.
Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also on a career-high with multiple big-budget films.
'The Marvels' will come to theatres this Diwali, November 10, 2023. Fans can only hope to see the actresses together again for a display of women-power.