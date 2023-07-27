Entertainment

Will these Indian actresses join forces for 'The Marvels'?

Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had joined forces for the release of 'Captain Marvel'.

The Marvels

Captain Marvel returns in MCU's 'The Marvels', alongside two other powerful superheroines, after a four-year hiatus.

Who are they?

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel joins forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for the upcoming MCU film.

Indian Actresses Promote 'Captain Marvel'

4-years ago, Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together as a display of women-power for Captain Marvel's promotion.

Tamannah Bhatia

She was recently seen a lot of OTT releases, and is reportedly, extremely busy with upcoming projects.

Kajal Aggarwal

She is a recent-mum and was last seen in 'Hey Sinamika'.

Rakul and Samantha

Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also on a career-high with multiple big-budget films.

Release of 'The Marvels'

'The Marvels' will come to theatres this Diwali, November 10, 2023. Fans can only hope to see the actresses together again for a display of women-power.

