Ushasi Ray monsoon looks: Actress slays across casuals to ethnic

Ushasi Ray is just not a skilled actor but also someone who has great knowledge of style and dressing up. Here are a few looks that will show her versatility.

Beige Blossom

Ushashi Ray looks classic and elegant in this beige-coloured striped dress that she combines with clean nude makeup, perfect for a monsoon date.

Pearl Bling

This white off-shoulder dress is perfect for monsson dinners.Ushasi matches this dress with crystal earrings and minimal makeup.

Leather black

Ushasi slays in this black leather top that she pairs with a shiny brown skirt. She completes the look with dewy makeup and semi-wavy kept hair.

Casual best

The actress dons this simple yet graceful casual tee and denim look where her radiant skin and smile inspires her fans. 

Pink Barbie

Just like the world has been struck by the Barbie fever, Ray dons this classic pink dress with silver earrings and shiny makeup.

Bong beauty

How can you be a Bengali woman and avoid six-yards of sari? Ideal for monsoon dates in Kolkata, this blue and green saree with silver jewellery is a must for your wadrobe.

