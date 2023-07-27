Kriti Sanon turns 33: 5 films that mesmerized audiences

Entertainment
The versatile actress turns 33. She has some outstanding films to her credit. We wish the actress a great year ahead and take a look back at 5 of her best films
Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, this film truly showcased Sanon's acting brilliance. Her portrayal of a surrogate mother was beyond perfection
She also bagged the best actress award for the film that year, her first best actress after 8 years in the industry
A horror-comedy, set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, directed by Amar Kaushik, Kriti's performance was hugely lauded
Set in a small town in India, this romantic comedy-drama brings freshness to modern relationships. Kriti was brilliant in her portrayal of Rashmi
In the film, Kriti Sanon plays the character of Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited and independent young woman from Bareilly
Starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the Rohit Shetty movie, Kriti Sanon's portrayal of Ishita was a fresh addition to the movie