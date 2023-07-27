'The Witcher' to 'Good Omens' New OTT releases this week

Entertainment
From sci-fi thrillers to action-adventure comedies, this week has some exciting new releases on OTT for you to watch during the weekend.
This is the last season of 'The Witcher', a fantasy action-adventure based out of a video game. It is the last time you will be able to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.
This suspenseful crime drama series is about a police officer in charge of solving an acid attack case and the roadblocks he faces while solving the case.
This action-adventure comedy movie will see the biggest oil heist in history, where two soldiers join hands and save the lives of a group of civilians.
This political thriller drama movie showcases the tussle between two powerful political figures, an oppressed community leader and a district secretary.
This German-language gripping sci-fi thriller is about a time-manipulating biotech company AEON that offers youth to billionaires as they are the only ones who can pay for it.
This high-octane comedy live-action series is based on the hit PlayStation vehicular combat video game of the same name. It is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
The story follows a Korean army unit that tracks down enlistees who attempt to dodge their required military service.
This season will unravel the mystery behind the missing archangel Gabriel, who strangely landed at angel Aziraphale’s shop on earth with no memory at all.