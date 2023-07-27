Entertainment

'The Witcher' to 'Good Omens' New OTT releases this week

From sci-fi thrillers to action-adventure comedies, this week has some exciting new releases on OTT for you to watch during the weekend.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2

This is the last season of 'The Witcher', a fantasy action-adventure based out of a video game. It is the last time you will be able to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Kaalkoot

This suspenseful crime drama series is about a police officer in charge of solving an acid attack case and the roadblocks he faces while solving the case.

Hidden Strike

This action-adventure comedy movie will see the biggest oil heist in history, where two soldiers join hands and save the lives of a group of civilians.

Maamannan

This political thriller drama movie showcases the tussle between two powerful political figures, an oppressed community leader and a district secretary.

Paradise

This German-language gripping sci-fi thriller is about a time-manipulating biotech company AEON that offers youth to billionaires as they are the only ones who can pay for it.

Twisted Metal

This high-octane comedy live-action series is based on the hit PlayStation vehicular combat video game of the same name. It is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

D.P. Season 2

The story follows a Korean army unit that tracks down enlistees who attempt to dodge their required military service.

Good Omens 2

This season will unravel the mystery behind the missing archangel Gabriel, who strangely landed at angel Aziraphale’s shop on earth with no memory at all.

