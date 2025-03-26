Entertainment

Will Salman Khan's Sikander break 'Jawan', 'Pushpa 2' records? Read on

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Salman Khan's film Sikandar is releasing. The question is whether Sikandar will break the record of the top 10 highest-grossing films on the first day

1. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

So far, the film with the highest opening at the box office is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The movie opened with ₹70.3 crore

2. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is second on the list of highest-grossing openers. The film collected ₹65.5 crore on its first day at the box office

3. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan also created a stir at the box office. The film collected ₹55 crore on its first day

4. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal also showed a tremendous blast at the box office. The film did a business of ₹54.75 crore on the first day

5. Yash's KGF 2

Superstar Yash's film KGF 2 is at number five on this list. The film did a business of ₹53.95 crore on its opening day

6. Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2 saw a strong blast at the box office. The film did a business of ₹51.8 crore on the first day

7. Hrithik Roshan's War

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film War had a tremendous buzz. The film collected ₹51.6 crore on its first day

8. Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan was a superflop at the box office. However, the film earned ₹50.75 crore on the first day

9. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again also created a blast at the box office. However, the film could not earn as expected. The film earned ₹43.5 crore on the first day

10. Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is at number 10 in the list of highest-grossing films on the first day. The film earned ₹43 crore on its opening day

Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician''

Kalki koechlin reveals producer's bizzare comment on her looks

Why Prakash Raj was BANNED 6 times in Telugu Cinema – Here’s the truth

Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount