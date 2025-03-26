Will Salman Khan's Sikander break 'Jawan', 'Pushpa 2' records? Read on

Entertainment
Salman Khan's film Sikandar is releasing. The question is whether Sikandar will break the record of the top 10 highest-grossing films on the first day
So far, the film with the highest opening at the box office is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The movie opened with ₹70.3 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is second on the list of highest-grossing openers. The film collected ₹65.5 crore on its first day at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan also created a stir at the box office. The film collected ₹55 crore on its first day
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal also showed a tremendous blast at the box office. The film did a business of ₹54.75 crore on the first day
Superstar Yash's film KGF 2 is at number five on this list. The film did a business of ₹53.95 crore on its opening day
Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2 saw a strong blast at the box office. The film did a business of ₹51.8 crore on the first day
Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film War had a tremendous buzz. The film collected ₹51.6 crore on its first day
Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan was a superflop at the box office. However, the film earned ₹50.75 crore on the first day
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again also created a blast at the box office. However, the film could not earn as expected. The film earned ₹43.5 crore on the first day
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is at number 10 in the list of highest-grossing films on the first day. The film earned ₹43 crore on its opening day
