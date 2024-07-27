Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Entertainment
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received media attention. Several things have been said regarding their marriage.
Speculation persists that the pair is in trouble and will split. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, lives with her mother.
Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Abhishek was with his family, Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and others.
Mother Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya came. This convinced everyone of the rumours. We watched Abhishek like a divorce Instagram post, and Amitabh unfollowed Aishwarya.
Now, famous astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji revealed their divorce. Jagan Nath Guruji predicts many Bollywood couples.
He told a media house that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's marriage was doomed. They were united because they loved their daughter Aaradhya.
He said their horoscopes showed separation long ago, yet they chose to stay married despite the unfavourable consequences.
However, he did not declare they would divorce but said they may split in the coming years owing to a lack of affection. But he promises that they will always be friends.
Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and had Aaradhya in 2011. Their family photos have always been gorgeous and seeing them with their infant child was always fun.