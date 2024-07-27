Entertainment

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received media attention. Several things have been said regarding their marriage.

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Speculation persists that the pair is in trouble and will split. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, lives with her mother.

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Abhishek was with his family, Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and others.

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Mother Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya came. This convinced everyone of the rumours. We watched Abhishek like a divorce Instagram post, and Amitabh unfollowed Aishwarya.

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Now, famous astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji revealed their divorce. Jagan Nath Guruji predicts many Bollywood couples.
 

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

He told a media house that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's marriage was doomed. They were united because they loved their daughter Aaradhya.

Image credits: instagram

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

He said their horoscopes showed separation long ago, yet they chose to stay married despite the unfavourable consequences.

Image credits: Social Media

Owing to many factors, he stated, we may see the pair split soon

However, he did not declare they would divorce but said they may split in the coming years owing to a lack of affection. But he promises that they will always be friends.

Image credits: Social Media

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwaryai's marriage last? Astrologer predict

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and had Aaradhya in 2011. Their family photos have always been gorgeous and seeing them with their infant child was always fun.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One