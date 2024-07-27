Is Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, pregnant? What we know so far

Entertainment
Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, said she had a pregnancy test before joining Bigg Boss OTT 3.
On June 21, Payal joined the controversial reality program alongside her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika. However, she was ousted quickly.
Payal recently discussed her social media negativity in a YouTube video. She said she lost weight and that Armaan will test her after Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Payal also said she had a pregnancy test before appearing on Anil Kapoor's program. Her team performs medical tests on all competitors before the debut as part of the routine.
“This tension will be over only when Chiku’s father (Armaan Malik) returns home. When he sees me, he will also ask me to undergo tests to check for any deficiency in my body."
"I had all the tests done even when I entered Bigg Boss house. They conduct blood tests, pregnancy tests and all other tests. I don’t know why they do this."
"Maybe pregnant women cannot participate. This is why they conduct all tests. A health check-up is done. My pregnancy test was also done,” she said in Hindi.
In 2011, Payal married Armaan Malik and had Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, sans divorce.
On December 4, 2022, Armaan disclosed Kritika and Payal's pregnancies, causing a stir online. Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid are Armaan's children.
Payal will return to Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Weekend Ka Vaar. In a recent YouTube video, Payal announced that she will be joined by Malik's four children.