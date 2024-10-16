Entertainment
Baba Siddique, an NCP leader, was brutally killed by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang on Dussehra night, raising alarming concerns about public safety and gang violence.
Lawrence Bishnoi has openly declared Salman Khan his next target, following the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, prompting increased security for the actor.
Earlier this year, Bishnoi’s gang fired shots at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, escalating fears for the actor's safety and necessitating heightened security measures.
The assassination of Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, intensifies threats against the actor, with Lawrence Bishnoi also targeting those supporting him.
In an interview, Lawrence Bishnoi stated that his primary goal is to kill Salman Khan, revealing a disturbing vendetta that extends beyond mere threats.
Bishnoi demands an apology from Salman Khan for the 1998 Blackbuck incident, suggesting forgiveness could prevent retaliation if Khan visits the Bishnoi temple.
The Bishnoi community honors the Blackbuck as sacred, highlighting their dedication to wildlife conservation and their cultural heritage through nurturing abandoned fawns.