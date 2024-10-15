Entertainment

Star kids who studied at Dhirubhai Ambani School: Suhana Khan and more

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, founded in 2003 by Nita Ambani, offers scholarships and charges annual fees ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

 

Ambani's School Alumni

The school boasts numerous celebrity alumni, many of whom have found significant success in their respective fields. These are a few of the most notable names.
 

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Janhvi studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing acting in California.

 

Suhana Khan

Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later honed her acting skills at NYU.

 

Sara Tendulkar

Alumna of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sara Tendulkar studied medicine at University College, London, and currently has no acting aspirations.

 

Aryan Khan

Son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aryan studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and went on to the University of Southern California.

 

Nysa Devgan

Nysa, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgan, known for her fashion sense, attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is now studying in Singapore.

 

Ananya Panday

Daughter of Chunky and Bhavna Pandey, Ananya studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and deferred her USC admission to pursue acting.

