OTT Web series earning model: How creators make money

Entertainment
Almost all major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video run on a subscription model. Viewers pay them a monthly fee, and OTT platforms pay content creators.
Platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi run on an advertising model. Creators monetize their content and share in the income generated from the ads displayed on it.
Under this, the producers of films and web series take the product to OTT. But for this, they take a fixed amount from the subscribers, which is shared by the creators and OTT.
Under this model, brands available in the market sponsor web series. This generates revenue for the web series.
This is a model in which brands pay to have their products featured within a web series for promotional purposes. This is a major source of income for web shows.
This is a web series revenue model. Under this, the makers of successful web series sell the clothes and other items used in it and earn income from it.
Under this model, creators allow other platforms and distribution networks besides OTT to run their content and charge a fixed amount for it.
This model is not common in the digital age. But there are some creators who make physical copies of their series available to their dedicated fans and charge for it.
Along with running the web series in their own country, the creators also take it to the international market. They get separate money for the rights.
Some creators collect donations from fans through platforms like Patreon, Kickstarter. This has two advantages. Money comes and people also get to know about the interest.