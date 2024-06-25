Karishma Kapoor turns 50: 7 best movies of the actress

Entertainment
Karishma Kapoor has enchanted audiences with her versatility, charm. Celebrating her birthday, here are 7 must-see movies showcasing remarkable talent and memorable performances
A comedy-drama where Karishma's portrayal of an modern wife caught in a love triangle is both charming and relatable
Features Karishma Kapoor in a riveting role as Sanjana, who experiences past life regressions to solve her fiancé's kidnapping
Karishma's portrayal of a determined mother seeking justice and survival in rural India is intense and heartfelt
She portrays the titular character with grace and depth, in a complex story of love and tragedy set against the backdrop of Bollywood
In a poignant role, Karishma plays a sister searching for her missing brother, delivering a powerful performance that earned critical acclaim
Known for her role as the spirited Nisha, Karishma captivates with her dance moves and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
A romantic drama where Karishma shines opposite Aamir Khan, showcasing her acting prowess and emotional depth