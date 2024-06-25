 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Karishma Kapoor turns 50: 7 best movies of the actress

Karishma Kapoor has enchanted audiences with her versatility, charm. Celebrating her birthday, here are 7 must-see movies showcasing remarkable talent and memorable performances

Image credits: IMDb

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

A comedy-drama where Karishma's portrayal of an modern wife caught in a love triangle is both charming and relatable

Image credits: IMDb

Dangerous Ishq(2012)

Features Karishma Kapoor in a riveting role as Sanjana, who experiences past life regressions to solve her fiancé's kidnapping

Image credits: IMDb

Shakti: The Power (2002)

Karishma's portrayal of a determined mother seeking justice and survival in rural India is intense and heartfelt

Image credits: IMDb

Zubeidaa (2001)

She portrays the titular character with grace and depth, in a complex story of love and tragedy set against the backdrop of Bollywood

Image credits: IMDb

Fiza (2000)

In a poignant role, Karishma plays a sister searching for her missing brother, delivering a powerful performance that earned critical acclaim

Image credits: IMDb

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Known for her role as the spirited Nisha, Karishma captivates with her dance moves and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

Image credits: IMDb

Raja Hindustani (1996)

A romantic drama where Karishma shines opposite Aamir Khan, showcasing her acting prowess and emotional depth

Image credits: IMDb
