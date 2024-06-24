Sonakshi Sinha turned off comments on Wedding photos for THIS reason

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha wed Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony followed by a grand reception. She turned off comments on her Instagram wedding pictures for THIS reason
Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal in a quiet ceremony at her Bandra home, followed by a lavish reception at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian
Shatrughan Sinha expressed joy for Sonakshi's happiness with Zaheer, emphasizing his support for their union despite recent trolling
Sonakshi faced criticism online for her inter-faith marriage, leading her to disable comments on her wedding photos on social media
She chose a minimalistic cream saree with floral embroidery and accessorized with vintage jewelry, reflecting her understated bridal style
Sonakshi and Zaheer shared heartfelt sentiments about their love story on social media, commemorating their special day and seven-year journey
Reflecting on his own marriage to Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan celebrated Sonakshi's choice and happiness in choosing Zaheer