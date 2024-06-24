 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sonakshi Sinha turned off comments on Wedding photos for THIS reason

Sonakshi Sinha wed Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony followed by a grand reception. She turned off comments on her Instagram wedding pictures for THIS reason

Image credits: SonakshiSinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's Intimate Civil Wedding

Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal in a quiet ceremony at her Bandra home, followed by a lavish reception at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shatrughan Sinha's Fatherly Blessing

Shatrughan Sinha expressed joy for Sonakshi's happiness with Zaheer, emphasizing his support for their union despite recent trolling

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Inter-faith Marriage Controversy

Sonakshi faced criticism online for her inter-faith marriage, leading her to disable comments on her wedding photos on social media

Image credits: SonakshiSinha/Instagram

Sonakshi's Bridal Attire

She chose a minimalistic cream saree with floral embroidery and accessorized with vintage jewelry, reflecting her understated bridal style

Image credits: SonakshiSinha/Instagram

Emotional Wedding Post

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared heartfelt sentiments about their love story on social media, commemorating their special day and seven-year journey

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shatrughan Sinha's Reflections

Reflecting on his own marriage to Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan celebrated Sonakshi's choice and happiness in choosing Zaheer

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
