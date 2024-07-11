Entertainment
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024.
According to Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, the Ambani's have booked three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets.
As per Rajan, they have also hired 100 or more private planes for the ceremonies.
These will be used to transport guests to the wedding venue.
The wedding will be held in the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre, which is in Mumbai's Central Business District.
Between 1 p.m. and midnight on July 12-15, roads near the venue will be open solely to event vehicles.