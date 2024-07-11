Entertainment

Why did the Ambani's hire Falcon-2000 jets, 10 private jets?

Anant Ambani's wedding

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024.

Falcon-2000 jets

According to Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, the Ambani's have booked three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets.

100 private jets

As per Rajan, they have also hired 100 or more private planes for the ceremonies.

The reason

These will be used to transport guests to the wedding venue.

Wedding venue

The wedding will be held in the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre, which is in Mumbai's Central Business District.

Traffic guildlines

Between 1 p.m. and midnight on July 12-15, roads near the venue will be open solely to event vehicles. 

