Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Adnaan Shaikh? The reported wild card entry

Bigg Boss
According to reports, Adnaan Shaikh is preparing to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as the first wildcard competitor.
The social media influencer is well-known for his Instagram videos and trending reels.
Adnaan Shaikh is a member of the popular social media influencer group Team 07.
This friend group generates content for several social media networks.
It also features Faizu Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Shadan Farooqui, and Faiz Baloch, among others.
Adnaan appeared in season 2 of the MTV reality show Ace Of Space after becoming well-known through social media.