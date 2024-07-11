Entertainment

Nita Ambani looks REGAL in red for 'Mata Ki Chowki' [PHOTOS]

Nita Ambani exuded regal elegance in a heavily embellished red saree and a 'navaratna' choker for the Mata Ki Chowki, held in anticipation of Anant and Radhika's wedding

Image credits: Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

The couple is set to marry on July 12, 2024, and their pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing, including a Shiva Puja on July 10, 2024, at the Ambani residence, Antilia

Image credits: Instagram

Shiva Puja at Antilia

On July 10, 2024, the Ambanis hosted a Shiva Puja, followed by a mehendi ceremony and a Mata Ki Chowki to bless the couple's new beginnings

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani's Sophisticated Look

For the Mata Ki Chowki, Nita Ambani wore a red-hued, heavily embellished saree designed by Anuradha Vakil, featuring golden and silver zari works and intricate multi-patterns

Image credits: Instagram

Details of Nita Ambani's Saree

The saree's anchal showcased intricate lotus patterns, while the lower portion had box designs filled with white naksi threads. Nita paired it with a beige blouse

Image credits: Instagram

Nita's Navaratna Choker

Nita Ambani's look included navaratna choker encrusted with nine gemstones, sapphire, emerald, diamond, and ruby, along with multi-gem jhumkas, red bangles, and a polki ring

Image credits: Instagram

Elegant Makeup and Hairstyle

Nita opted for a soft touch of makeup, featuring nude-toned lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a bindi. Her bun was adorned with a diamond brooch featuring a Ganesh motif, pearl drops

Image credits: Instagram

Mehendi Ceremony Look

For Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony, Nita wore a blue and green-toned embellished saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, paired with a golden blouse, polki necklace

Image credits: Instagram
