Triptii Dimri's fee for Bad Newz will SHOCK you

Entertainment
Triptii Dimri has been a buzzword since December. She is attracting attention with Bad Newz after her stunning performance and chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.
Triptii, who stars opposite Vicky and Ammy Virk, looks glamorous in Tauba Tauba and Jaanam. While fans await her new work, Triptii reportedly quadrupled her fee after Animal.
According to Siasat.com, Triptii received Rs 40 lakhs for Animal. After becoming successful, Triptii allegedly charged Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore.
The report said she quoted comparable amounts for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Triptii, who has been in films like as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala, recently rose to attention for her part as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor.
The action-packed film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor.
She will now appear in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee.
The third edition of the blockbuster franchise, which also stars Vidya Balan, is set for a Diwali 2024 theatrical release.