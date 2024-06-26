Why did Malaika Arora skip Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash?

 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Malaika Arora, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor since 2019, missed his midnight birthday celebration, reigniting break-up speculations. Here's what we know

On June 26, 39-year-old Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday at midnight. His girlfriend, actress-model Malaika Arora, missed the party, fueling breakup speculations.
 

Arjun Kapoor celebrated with his cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah in Mumbai. 

Malaika Arora, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor since 2019, was not at his residence Tuesday night. Despite being in the city, she missed his birthday celebration.

Arjun's uncle and aunt, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, arrived at his residence for his birthday. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also wished Arjun a happy birthday.

Rumours persist about Arjun and Malaika's breakup. IANS reported that the pair split 'peacefully' on May 31.  

A source told the agency, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened."
 

"They have been dating for so long, hence it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

Pinkvilla states, "Malaika and Arjun had a great friendship and would always be precious to each other. They will keep quiet about their breakup."

"They won't let someone degrade and segment their connection." Arjun Kapoor anxiously awaits Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in August.

