Is Anushka Shetty suffering from 'Laughing Disease'? Read on

Anushka Shetty, well known for her role in the hit film Baahubali, has disclosed that she suffers from a rare laughing ailment.

The disorder is known as laughing disease, although it is technically called pseudobulbar affect (PBA). It is distinguished by unexpected, uncontrollable fits of laughing or tears.

In an interview with Indiaglitz, the actress revealed her experience and stated, “I have a laughing disease. You might wonder, ‘Is laughing a problem?’
 

"Yes, for me. When I laugh, I can't stop for 15–20 minutes. I roll on the floor laughing while watching or shooting comic situations, stopping the shoot numerous times.”

Neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar told The Indian Express that medical literature calls the “laughing disease” pseudobulbar affect.

The pseudobulbar effect causes violent, abrupt laughing or tears for 15-20 minutes. 

He stated that laughing is usually caused by a small thing, therefore emotional responses are excessive.

Those with a laughing disease may feel embarrassed since others may not find it funny. “Deep, relaxed, and slow breathing can help during laughing episodes."
 

"Diverting your mind to another topic could also help. Relaxing the muscles around the shoulder, neck, and chest wall is also helpful,” he added.

