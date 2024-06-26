Suresh Gopi Birthday: 7 best movies of Union Minister

Entertainment
Suresh Gopi turned 66 today (June 26). He is a renowned Indian actor known for his work in Malayalam cinema. Here are seven of his best movies
Gopi plays the role of a righteous Chief Minister, Mahendra Varma. The film deals with political corruption and the fight for justice.
Though not the lead role, Suresh Gopi's portrayal of Nakulan is memorable in this psychological thriller. The movie is considered one of the best in Indian cinema.
In this thriller, Gopi plays Madhavan IPS, a daring and dedicated police officer. The film was a major hit and solidified his image as an action hero.
Gopi stars as the powerful and charismatic businessman, Aanakkattil Chackochi. The movie is noted for its strong performances and gripping storyline.
Suresh Gopi plays the iconic role of Bharath Chandran IPS, a tough and uncompromising police officer. This film is considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.
Gopi stars as Adv. Aravind Chandrasekhar, a lawyer who takes on a challenging murder case. The film is known for its intriguing plot and his powerful performance.
Suresh Gopi portrays Nandagopal, a fearless journalist. The movie explores the world of journalism and the challenges faced by those who fight for truth.