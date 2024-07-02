Entertainment

Anant, Radhika Wedding: Family shifts mass wedding venue to Thane

The venue and schedule for the mass wedding, part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis, have been revised recently

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Anant Ambani's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024, promises grandeur at Mumbai's Jio World Centre

Image credits: instagram

Pre-wedding Celebrations

Lavish events in Jamnagar and a luxurious European cruise set the tone for Anant and Radhika's impending nuptials

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Mass Wedding Venue Change

Initially planned for Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar, now relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane for greater convenience

Image credits: X Twitter

New Schedule

The mass wedding's timing shifted earlier to 4 PM to accommodate logistical adjustments and participant convenience

Image credits: instagram/Manish Malhotra

Invitation Card Details

The elegant invitation card features red and white hues, adorned with a picture of Lord Ganesha, reflecting Mukesh and Nita Ambani's cultural ethos

Image credits: instagram/Nita Ambani

Anant and Radhika's Wedding Invite

The three-day celebration at Jio World Centre will begin with a 'Shubh Vivah' and culminate in a 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, 2024, celebrating their union in Indian chic attire

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Nita Ambani's Visit

Nita Ambani's visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple underscored her spiritual devotion and marked a significant step in preparing for her son's wedding

Image credits: Instagram /thenodmag

Community Outreach

The Ambanis' initiative to host a mass wedding for underprivileged couples underscores their commitment to social responsibility, inviting blessings for Anant and Radhika's union

Image credits: Instagram /thenodmag
