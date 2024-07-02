Anant, Radhika Wedding: Family shifts mass wedding venue to Thane

Entertainment
The venue and schedule for the mass wedding, part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis, have been revised recently
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024, promises grandeur at Mumbai's Jio World Centre
Lavish events in Jamnagar and a luxurious European cruise set the tone for Anant and Radhika's impending nuptials
Initially planned for Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar, now relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane for greater convenience
The mass wedding's timing shifted earlier to 4 PM to accommodate logistical adjustments and participant convenience
The elegant invitation card features red and white hues, adorned with a picture of Lord Ganesha, reflecting Mukesh and Nita Ambani's cultural ethos
The three-day celebration at Jio World Centre will begin with a 'Shubh Vivah' and culminate in a 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, 2024, celebrating their union in Indian chic attire
Nita Ambani's visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple underscored her spiritual devotion and marked a significant step in preparing for her son's wedding
The Ambanis' initiative to host a mass wedding for underprivileged couples underscores their commitment to social responsibility, inviting blessings for Anant and Radhika's union