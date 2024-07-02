Kalki 2898: Disha Patani dating co-star Prabhas? Here's what we know

Entertainment
A recent photo of Disha Patani showing off her new tattoo has caught the eye of her fans, who are speculating that the initials refer to a specific actor
In a recent Instagram post shared by Instant Bollywood, Disha Patani showcased her toned abs in low-waist joggers and a tank top
However, what caught everyone's eye was her new tattoo with the initials 'PD' on her left arm, sparking curiosity and speculation
Fans quickly speculated that 'P' in Disha's tattoo could stand for Prabhas, her co-star in film Kalki 2898 AD. Their on-screen chemistry, off-screen interactions have fueled rumors
While shooting for Kalki 2898 AD, Disha and Prabhas' off-screen pictures went viral, adding fuel to the dating rumors. Fans eagerly interpreted their interactions, creating a buzz
Fans took to comments to share opinions on Disha's new tattoo. Some speculated that 'PD' could be a reverse of her own initials, while others believed it stood for Prabhas, Disha
After her breakup with Tiger Shroff, rumors suggested Disha was dating Siberian model Aleksander Alex Ilic. Their frequent social media posts added to the speculation
Disha and Aleksander's public appearances and social media interactions fueled the dating rumors. Fans closely followed their posts, looking for hints about their relationship
Disha Patani's personal life continues to be topic of interest for fans, media alike. Whether it's her rumored relationships with co-stars, her fans eagerly await any updates