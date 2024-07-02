Shah Rukh Khan replaced Aishwarya Rai from 'Chalte Chalte' for Salman?

Entertainment
'Chalte Chalte' starring Shah Rukh faced controversy when Aishwarya Rai was replaced due to disruptions by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan later expressed regrets
Shah Rukh Khan initially cast Aishwarya Rai alongside him in 'Chalte Chalte.' However, due to a disruption on set caused by Salman Khan, Aishwarya was replaced by Rani Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan expressed regret for replacing Aishwarya Rai. He revealed his feelings during an appearance on 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal,' stating that he felt genuinely sorry
Khan explained that the decision to replace Aishwarya was not solely his but a collective one involving 10-11 people. As a co-producer, he had to consider the company's reputation
Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's relationship ended in 2002. The tension from their breakup spilled onto the sets of 'Chalte Chalte' when Salman created a scene, causing disruptions
Following the incident on set, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai apologized to Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the apology, the disruption had already influenced the decision-making process
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a public fallout in 2008. Despite maintaining a cordial yet distant relationship for years, their differences remained unresolved
SRK emphasized that Aishwarya's replacement was a professional decision, not based on superstition. Despite the difficult choice, he acknowledged Aishwarya's professionalism
During Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions, Katrina expressed desire to see Shah Rukh, Salman in a film together. SRK humorously agreed but reiterated that resolving would require time