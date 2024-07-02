Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan replaced Aishwarya Rai from 'Chalte Chalte' for Salman?

'Chalte Chalte' starring Shah Rukh faced controversy when Aishwarya Rai was replaced due to disruptions by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan later expressed regrets

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya Replaced in 'Chalte Chalte'

Shah Rukh Khan initially cast Aishwarya Rai alongside him in 'Chalte Chalte.' However, due to a disruption on set caused by Salman Khan, Aishwarya was replaced by Rani Mukerji

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh's Regret

Shah Rukh Khan expressed regret for replacing Aishwarya Rai. He revealed his feelings during an appearance on 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal,' stating that he felt genuinely sorry

Image credits: Instagram

Unavoidable Decision

Khan explained that the decision to replace Aishwarya was not solely his but a collective one involving 10-11 people. As a co-producer, he had to consider the company's reputation

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya and Salman's Relationship

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's relationship ended in 2002. The tension from their breakup spilled onto the sets of 'Chalte Chalte' when Salman created a scene, causing disruptions

Image credits: Instagram

Salman's Apology

Following the incident on set, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai apologized to Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the apology, the disruption had already influenced the decision-making process

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh and Salman's Rift

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a public fallout in 2008. Despite maintaining a cordial yet distant relationship for years, their differences remained unresolved

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh on Professionalism

SRK emphasized that Aishwarya's replacement was a professional decision, not based on superstition. Despite the difficult choice, he acknowledged Aishwarya's professionalism

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh's rife with Salman Khan

During Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions, Katrina expressed desire to see Shah Rukh, Salman in a film together. SRK humorously agreed but reiterated that resolving would require time

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One