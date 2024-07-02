Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, but THIS actress was first choice

Entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD has taken over theaters globally since its premiere on June 27.
The film's ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani.
Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role as Sumathi.
Did you know that the character of Sumathi was originally considered for Pooja Hegde, who previously co-starred with Prabhas in the pan-India film Radheshyam?
Yes, Pooja Hegde was approached for the role but it did not work out for unknown reasons.