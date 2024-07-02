Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, but THIS actress was first choice

Image credits: Instagram

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD has taken over theaters globally since its premiere on June 27. 

Image credits: YouTube stills

Cast

The film's ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani.

Image credits: YouTube stills

Deepika Padukone's role

Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role as Sumathi. 

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone's role

Did you know that the character of Sumathi was originally considered for Pooja Hegde, who previously co-starred with Prabhas in the pan-India film Radheshyam? 

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone's role

Yes, Pooja Hegde was approached for the role but it did not work out for unknown reasons.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One