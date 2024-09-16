Entertainment

Who will be Dhoom 4 villain? THIS South superstar to join action-film

A big update on Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom 4'

Big update for those waiting for the fourth film of the Dhoom franchise. This update is about the villain of 'Dhoom 4', which can increase the excitement of the audience.

The villain of 'Dhoom 4' will not be from Bollywood, but from South

According to reports, the villain of 'Dhoom 4' will not be from Bollywood, but from South Indian cinema. It is being told that it will be none other than Tamil superstar Suriya.

...then 'Dhoom 4' will be Suriya's second Hindi film

It appears that 'Dhoom 4' will be Suriya's second Hindi film. He previously signed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's unnamed project, whose release is pending.

Suriya did a cameo in Akshay Kumar's 'Soorarai Pottru'

Suriya has done a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'. However, his full-fledged Bollywood debut is yet to happen, which he will do with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film.

All three films of the Dhoom franchise were superhits

All three 'Dhoom' films—2004, 2006, and 2013—were hits. John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan were villains.

Suriya's other upcoming film

Suriya will next be seen in the Tamil film 'Kanguva'. Directed by Shiva, the film will release on October 10, 2024, not pan India, but in 38 languages ​​worldwide.

