Who will be Dhoom 4 villain? THIS South superstar to join action-film

Entertainment
Big update for those waiting for the fourth film of the Dhoom franchise. This update is about the villain of 'Dhoom 4', which can increase the excitement of the audience.
According to reports, the villain of 'Dhoom 4' will not be from Bollywood, but from South Indian cinema. It is being told that it will be none other than Tamil superstar Suriya.
It appears that 'Dhoom 4' will be Suriya's second Hindi film. He previously signed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's unnamed project, whose release is pending.
Suriya has done a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'. However, his full-fledged Bollywood debut is yet to happen, which he will do with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film.
All three 'Dhoom' films—2004, 2006, and 2013—were hits. John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan were villains.
Suriya will next be seen in the Tamil film 'Kanguva'. Directed by Shiva, the film will release on October 10, 2024, not pan India, but in 38 languages worldwide.