Esha Deol makes SHOCKING revelation about period restrictions at home

Entertainment
Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol has been in the limelight ever since her divorce from husband Bharat Takhtani. She is now also seen in many events.
Esha Deol recently spoke about periods in an interview given to Hauterfly. During this, she also talked about the restrictions imposed at home.
Esha Deol told that during periods, she was forbidden to go to the temple or worship. It was just a conservative way and I followed it.
Esha Deol told that despite being surrounded by strong women at home, there was no open discussion about periods during upbringing.
Esha Deol told me I came to know about it in school. Our school had sex education. They taught us everything well and at the right time.
Esha Deol also told during the interview that her grandmother used to keep an eye, she was very strict. She would not let me wear spaghetti or short skirts while going out.
Esha Deol said- Grandmother was the CCTV camera of our house. Who is coming, who is going, what are my friends wearing, she used to keep an eye on everything.
Despite being the daughter of superstars Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Esha Deol's film career flopped. She did not get a single hit on her own. Currently doing web series.