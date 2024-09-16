Aditi Rao Hydari has royal lineage? Here are 6 unknown facts

Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad, and the granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.
Aditi is trained in classical music and has been learning music since the age of 6. She has also performed at various concerts and events.
Aditi is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed at several dance festivals and events.
Aditi holds a Master's degree in Social Anthropology from the University of Delhi.
Aditi is an animal lover and has been involved with various animal welfare organizations. She has also been a part of campaigns promoting animal adoption and welfare.
Aditi is fluent in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Urdu.