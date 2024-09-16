Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari has royal lineage? Here are 6 unknown facts

Royal Lineage

Aditi Rao Hydari is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad, and the granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.

Classical Music Training

Aditi is trained in classical music and has been learning music since the age of 6. She has also performed at various concerts and events.

Bharatanatyam Dancer

Aditi is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed at several dance festivals and events.

MFA in Social Anthropology

Aditi holds a Master's degree in Social Anthropology from the University of Delhi.

Animal Lover

Aditi is an animal lover and has been involved with various animal welfare organizations. She has also been a part of campaigns promoting animal adoption and welfare.

Multilingual

Aditi is fluent in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Urdu.

