Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree

Amitabh Bachchan

Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Delhi and the University of Cambridge.

Mammootty

Awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from the University of Kerala.

Shabana Azmi

Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Leeds and the University of Simon Fraser.

Javed Akhtar

Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Calcutta and the University of Lucknow.

Rahul Bose (M.A. in Economics, Honorary Doctorate)

Awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the International University.

Sonu Sood (M.B.B.S.)

Holds a medical degree (M.B.B.S.) from the University of Nagpur, but chose to pursue acting instead of medicine.

