Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree

Entertainment
Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Delhi and the University of Cambridge.
Awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from the University of Kerala.
Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Leeds and the University of Simon Fraser.
Awarded honorary doctorates from several universities, including the University of Calcutta and the University of Lucknow.
Awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the International University.
Holds a medical degree (M.B.B.S.) from the University of Nagpur, but chose to pursue acting instead of medicine.