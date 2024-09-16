Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal makeup secrets for radiant glow

Entertainment
Aditi Rao recently married her long-time boyfriend. Her simple bridal makeup look gives her a classy glow. You too can follow Aditi's makeup look
Aditi moisturizes her skin as the first step in her makeup routine to create a smooth base for makeup. She prefers not to use a primer
Aditi uses two color shades for her eyebrow makeup. This makes her eyebrows look full and attractive. You can use an eyebrow pencil to lightly shade your eyebrows
Aditi uses minimal foundation and concealer. She prefers liquid blush and concealer for a natural look
Aditi prefers to apply mascara to the center of her eyelashes instead of the entire lash line. This gives her eyes a doe-eyed look
Aditi Rao Hydari is a fan of nude and brown lipstick shades but is also seen pairing bright red with outfits on several occasions
Aditi also uses powder makeup after applying her cream makeup to make it last longer. This prevents the makeup from fading quickly