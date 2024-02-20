Entertainment

Who was Rituraj Singh?

59-year-old actor passes away due to cardiac arrest

Rituraj Singh was an Indian actor known for his work in television, theatre, and films. 

Rituraj Singh's career

He appeared in various Hindi and regional language productions, leaving behind a notable legacy in the Indian entertainment industry. 

Rituraj spent 12 years working in theatre in Delhi with Barry John's Theatre Action Group (TAG), and he appeared on Zee TV's iconic Hindi TV game show 'Tol Mol Ke Bol'.

Rituraj also appeared in the web series 'Abhay', which aired on Zee5. This web series marked Kunal Khemu's digital debut.

Rituraj Singh movies, shows

'Abhay', 'Bandish Bandits', 'Criminal Justice', 'Made in Heaven', and more. He made his final appearance in the Rohit Shetty series, 'Indian Police Force'

Rituraj Singh's death

Rituraj died on 20 February 2024, at the age of 59, due to cardiac arrest.

